Magician Reunited With Pet Cockatoo: 'He's My Baby'

A magician in Fairfax County known as "Dr. Magic" recently had a scare, when he lost his beloved cockatoo, Sunny. Thanks to an observant police officer, the pair have been reunited. News4's Pat Collins reports.

A Virginia magician's heart dropped when he realized he had lost his beloved pet cockatoo, Sunny.

"It was like a bomb inside of me," Edgar Jorge Vidaurre, aka Dr. Magic, said Monday.

The magician adopted the 17-year-old white bird with a yellow crest seven years ago. He has the run of Vidaurre's Springfield house and is trained to let him know when he needs to go outside to do his "bird business."

"He wakes me up in the morning. He asks to be petted. He says, 'I love you,'" Vidaurre said.

Vidaurre takes Sunny everywhere, perched on his shoulder.

A few days ago, he took the cockatoo to a soccer game. Vidaurre left Sunny in a tree branch while he played — but he forgot to take the bird with him after he left.

Fairfax County Officer Mike Thompson, who arrived after police were called for help, said he found Sunny perched in the tree. Lucky for Vidaurre, Thompson is a bird owner who knew what to do.

"I walked up to the tree, started talking to the bird, and to my surprise it actually climbed down out of the tree and walked up to me," the officer said.

Thompson held the bird "like a football" until animal rescue officials arrived to help. Police then helped reconnect the cockatoo with his owner.

Vidaurre said he was overjoyed to be reunited with Sunny.

"He's my baby," he said.