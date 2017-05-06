'Warrior Spirit': Pentagon IDs Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia

A US flag and a POW/MIA flag is flown at half staff outside a sports bar near the main gate of Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex the base of Navy Seal Team six in Virginia Beach , Va., Monday, Aug. 8, 2011.

The Navy SEAL killed in Somalia during an operation against a terrorist group was identified Saturday as Kyle Milliken, a decorated 15-year veteran, NBC News reported.

Milliken, a 38-year-old senior chief special warfare operator from Falmouth, Maine, was killed Thursday in a remote area of Somalia — about 40 miles west of the capital of Mogadishu — after he and his team came under fire from al-Shabab fighters. The attackers were "neutralized," but Milliken was killed and two others were injured.

Rear Adm. Timothy Syzmanksi, the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, said Milliken "embodied the warrior spirit and toughness" that represent the Navy SEALS. Milliken was also a member of SEAL Team Six, the elite unit credited with killing Osama bin Laden in 2011, and he earned four Bronze Stars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Milliken is the first U.S. service member to be killed in action in Somalia since the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu that led to the death of 18 service members and wounded 73 others — an event that inspired the book and later Hollywood film, "Black Hawk Down."