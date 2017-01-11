Wal-Mart Plans New Round of Job Cuts: Sources | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Wal-Mart Plans New Round of Job Cuts: Sources

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File - A Wal-Mart sign in Miami, Florida.

    Wal-Mart stores plans to slash the jobs of hundreds of workers, the latest in a series of cuts, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported that nearly 1,000 people would lose their jobs before the end of the month, citing an executive familiar with the matter.

    The layoffs could affect regional workers and employees at headquarters, with many to impact the retail giant's human resources department.

    "As we've previously shared, we are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently and effectively," Wal-Mart said in a statement to CNBC. "While we continually look at our corporate structure, we have not made any announcements."

    Top News: Dakar Rally, Obama Farewell and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Get More at CNBC
    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices