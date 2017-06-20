Vigils for Slain 17-Year-Old Muslim Girl Planned Nationwide

On the Facebook page for Wednesday's Northern Virginia vigil for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, friends and strangers alike are mourning.

But these online cries for peace and justice aren't limited to a single event. Sharing the #JusticeForNabra hashtag, many vigils are being planned nationally to recognize the loss of Hassanen, who was killed early Sunday morning.

Police believe Hassanen, who was about to finish her sophomore year of high school, was fatally beaten with a baseball bat while returning to an all-night prayer session at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center.

Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, was charged with her murder after police found Hassanen's body in a nearby pond. Police believe Hassanen was a victim of road rage, not a hate crime.

A vigil for Hassanen is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, with #JusticeForNabra events also being planned nationwide. The majority of vigils are planned for both Tuesday and Wednesday, and some are set to occur early next week.

In addition to the vigil in Reston, events are being held in Washington, D.C. and several other major cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Many of the vigils are encouraging attendees to bring flowers rather than candles to hold during the vigil.

A family representative told NBC4 that Hassanen's funeral prayer service will take place Wednesday afternoon at the ADAMS Center Mosque.

A donation page set up to support Hassanen's family has already raised more than $280,000.

Vigils are scheduled in the following locations, according to event pages: