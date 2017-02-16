Video Shows Deputies Fighting In Front of Inmates

A fight between a sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer broke out in front of inmates at detention center in Kentucky. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017)

A fight between a sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer broke out last week in front of inmates at a detention center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The brawl was captured on camera, and the security video was released by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

In the footage, two men are seen yelling at each other, Deputy Jailer Joe Funk sitting at a desk behind glass and Sheriff's Deputy Clennon Smith walking up with a bag in his hand. The altercation escalates as Funk walks out to Clennon, who then grabs the jailer by the neck. Several people arrive to try to break up the fight.

It doesn’t end there. The men go at it again a few moments later and fall to the floor. The other have to pull the two employees apart.

Officials said the fight began when the sheriff’s deputy tried to hand property of an inmate over to Funk, and Funk allegedly threw it back at Clennon.

Funk was arrested and charged with menacing, resisting arrest and assault. He was suspended with pay.

Smith remains on the job.