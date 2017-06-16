Video of Biden Kissing New Graduate on Cheek Goes Viral | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Video of Biden Kissing New Graduate on Cheek Goes Viral

"He kissed me on the cheek because I'm cute," Brieana Carter said

    Paul Vernon/AP, File
    This Sept. 17, 2015, file photo shows Joe Biden in Columbus, Ohio.

    A video of a recent graduate of Morgan State University getting a peck on the cheek from Joe Biden has gone viral a month after it took place, at her commencement ceremony, NBC News reported.

    Brieana Carter shared a six-second selfie video to Instagram on Wednesday of her May 20 graduation. In the post, Biden, who spoke at the ceremony, and Carter smile for the camera before he gives her a kiss on the cheek.

    Biden didn't kiss any other grads, Carter told NBC.

    "He kissed me on the cheek because I'm cute," Carter said.

