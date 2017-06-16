Video of Biden Kissing New Graduate on Cheek Goes Viral

A video of a recent graduate of Morgan State University getting a peck on the cheek from Joe Biden has gone viral a month after it took place, at her commencement ceremony, NBC News reported.

Brieana Carter shared a six-second selfie video to Instagram on Wednesday of her May 20 graduation. In the post, Biden, who spoke at the ceremony, and Carter smile for the camera before he gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Biden didn't kiss any other grads, Carter told NBC.

"He kissed me on the cheek because I'm cute," Carter said.