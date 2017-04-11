Demonstrators help an injured journalist who was covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, April 10, 2017. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro protested on the streets of the capital as part of an ongoing movement that shows little sign of losing steam.

Venezuela was turbulent with a fifth straight day of protests on Monday as civilians and government security forces clashed in cities around the country, NBC News reported.

The violence in the streets seemed to intensify. Government forces threw tear gas canisters from helicopters to deter protesters. Even a hospital was tear-gassed.

"We went into the streets to protest measures taken by the government against our own constitution and our own democracy,” Juan Mejia, an opposition lawmaker, said to NBC News.

Protesters took to the streets after a shortage of basic goods, high levels of inflation and a move to strip the democratically-elected National Assembly of its power.