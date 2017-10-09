Authorities investigating the Las Vegas mass shooting are now reconstructing the movements of Stephen Paddock and exploring the possibility he had considered other music festivals or large events before he chose Las Vegas. (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock testified in 2013 that he gambled by night and slept by day, taking Valium to treat anxiety, NBC News reported.

His court deposition was uncovered by CNN, taken as part of a civil lawsuit against a casino and hotel where he slipped and fell on his way to a hotel shop. Paddock lost the case.

In the deposition, Paddock admitted having a concealed carry license in Texas and claimed he was the "biggest video poker player in the world," gambling up to $1 million in a night.

It adds to what's known about the reclusive 64-year-old who killed 58 people last week. Paddock's brother Bruce told NBC News he was questioned twice by the FBI, including one session that lasted four-and-a-half hours.

