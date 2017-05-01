At Least 1 Dead in University of Texas Stabbing: Paramedics | NBC 10 Philadelphia
At Least 1 Dead in University of Texas Stabbing: Paramedics

One person is in custody

    Multiple people were stabbed, leaving at least one dead, at the University of Texas at Austin, paramedics said.

    One person is in custody, the Austin Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon.

    Medics were on campus, near Gregory gym, responding to calls about the stabbing. 

    UT Austin posted a statement on Facebook confirming that the suspect was in custody. According to their post, "there is no additional, immediate threat to campus."

    Police are urging people to avoid the area.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
