United Airlines issued an updated policy Friday in the wake of criticism sparked by a video showing a doctor being dragged off a plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Trina Orlando reports.

As United Airlines released its internal review of the now-famous incident involving David Dao being dragged off his flight, company CEO Oscar Munoz spoke in an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, saying that the situation "was a system failure."

Munoz explained that he has made changes at the company because the incident with Dao "should have never happened." The review released Thursday details those changes, which includes additional employee training on how to deal with difficult situations.

The review also states that United crew members must be booked on flights at least an hour before takeoff and that compensation of up to $10,000 must be offered for voluntary denied boarding.

In the interview airing Thursday morning, Munoz also apologized for the recent death of a prized rabbit on a United Flight.