Uber Driver Fined in Miami For Not Speaking English

A Miami-Dade law got one driver in trouble when she was working near Miami International Airport.

An Uber driver in South Florida was given a hefty ticket for violating a county ordinance that speaks less to how she handles her vehicle than other skills.



Cell phone footage obtained exclusively by our sister station Telemundo 51 captured Carmen Echevarria, getting a $250 ticket from a Miami-Dade Police officer outside Miami International Airport. Her violation? Not being able to speak English correctly.

“I felt discriminated against,” Echevarria told the station. “I asked the (passenger sitting in her car) ‘Can you please help translate what she is saying?’ Then she asked why, if I was an Uber driver, I didn’t speak English.“

In May 2016, Miami-Dade County issued a memorandum with rules for transportation network drivers – with one of the requirements being "able to communicate in the English language."

“I told her ‘so sorry, a little English’ then she called the inspector who also confronted me and told me in order to be an Uber driver I need it to speak English”.

Uber issued a statement saying that a statewide ordinance going into effect on July 1 "does not include the language referencing the need to speak English" and they will continue to look into the incident.

The language requirement for drivers in Miami is not listed on the Uber website for the area.