J.J. Watt Surprises Football Fan Who Lost Jersey After Accident

    Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt surprising young fan, Noah Fulmer, 8, after he was in a car accident.

    Houston Texans football star J.J. Watt surprised an 8-year-old fan at the hospital after the child's favorite jersey was ripped open after he was hurt in a car accident on New Year's Eve, NBC's "Today" show reported.

    Noah Fulmer underwent surgery for two broken legs after being hit by a car that had crashed into the bed of a parked pickup truck he'd climbed into.

    Marc Carapia, a relative of Noah's, tweeted news of the accident to Watt.

    Noah's dad Cory Fulmer, a pipe fitter's helper in Bay City, Texas, told "Today" that Watt showed up the next day.

    He brought along with several jerseys, including one game jersey that he'd autographed with a special message for Fulmer.

    Published 2 hours ago
