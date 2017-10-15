Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein admits to groping an Italian model in a recording made by police in 2015, which was obtained by The New Yorker. The New York Police Department never charged Weinstein with a crime. Weinstein’s spokesperson released a statement on Oct. 10, saying Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

The flood of accusations of assault and harassment against powerful film producer Harvey Weinstein is causing a shift in attitudes as more women share stories sexual misconduct. The movement appears to be gaining momentum, NBC News reported.

It’s barely been a week and the volume of “it happened to me, too” statements is breathtaking. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux, Tara Subkoff, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne are among more than 30 women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct, after actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan made their initial allegations in a New York Times article. Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.

On Thursday evening, in a case unrelated to Weinstein, the chief of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, was suspended after a female producer of an Amazon show revealed verbally abusive comments he made to her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other figures in the entertainment and media world who have been seriously impacted by allegations of harassing or assaulting women include the actor Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly and the late Roger Ailes of Fox News, and Antonio “L.A.” Reid of Epic Records.

