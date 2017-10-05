Tropical Storm Nate to Drench Nicaragua, Threaten Gulf Coast

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest update as the system has become the latest named storm of the 2017 season.

Tropical Storm Nate, the latest named storm of the 2017 season, formed off the Central American coast Thursday morning and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the region as it nears the Nicaraguan coast — with the chance of becoming a hurricane before moving toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm system has winds of 40 mph is moving northwest at 7 mph. On the forecast track, it should near Nicaragua's coast early Thursday and move across into eastern Honduras later in the day.

On Friday, it should emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

The forecast suggests the storm will track west of South Florida, but rain chances will remain elevated into the weekend as this system works north. South Florida is not in the forecast cone but part of North Florida and the Florida Panhandle are included.

