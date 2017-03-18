3-Year-Old Finds Gun, Shoots Self, Other Child in Fort Worth: Police

Raw video outside a Fort Worth Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant, where police say two children were injured in an apparent accidental shooting.

Two children are injured after an apparent accidental shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant Friday evening in southwest Fort Worth, police say.

Fort Worth police responded at about 6 p.m. to the restaurant off Southwest Loop 820 near the Hulen Mall.

Two 3-year-old children were exiting a vehicle when one of the children found a gun inside the vehicle and shot himself in the hand. The bullet also struck the other child in the side, according to police.

Both children were transported by a private vehicle to Cook Children's Medical Center.

Fort Worth police are investigating and say it is unknown whether charges will be filed.

Further details have not been released.