Trump Releases Tax Info Ahead of MSNBC Report

File - President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2017.

The White House says President Donald Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The acknowledgement comes as MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has obtained part of Trump's 2005 tax forms.

The White House is pushing back pre-emptively, saying that publishing those returns would be illegal.

It says, "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago."

HHS Secretary: 'CBO Simply Has it Wrong'

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price reacts after Congress' nonpartisan budget analysis projected 14 million Americans would lose coverage under the American Health Care Art. (Published Monday, March 13, 2017)

The White House adds that it is "totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns" and is bashing the "dishonest media."

Trump refused to release his tax returns during the campaign, claiming he was under audit.