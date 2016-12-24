President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he plans to dissolve the Trump Foundation, but the New York Attorney General said he can't go forward with this until an investigation into the foundation by his office is complete.

"The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

Just prior to Schneiderman's statement, the president-elect released a written statement, claiming he would dissolve the foundation to avoid "the appearance of any conflict" as president.

“The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children," the statement said. "However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”