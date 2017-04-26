Will Trump’s Border Wall Prevent Human Trafficking?

In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, workers continue work raising a taller fence in the Mexico-US border separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico.

President Donald Trump has said that his border wall could potentially curb human trafficking, but experts say that isn’t a sure thing, NBC News reported.

Traffickers could use different paths as leverage over their victims if they have trouble getting into the United States, according to one expert. The Department of Homeland Security is unable to comment on whether a border wall could curb human trafficking through the border.

Polaris, a partner of "Blue Campaign," the DHS program to combat human trafficking, keeps records of calls made to Línea Nacional Contra la Trata de Personas and Polaris' National Human Trafficking Resource Center to gain data on trafficking at the border.

Between Sept. 30, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2016, 508 human-trafficking victims were reported. The data also said a majority of traffickers were male adults of Mexican nationality.