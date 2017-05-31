Sources: Possible White House Shakeup Could Reach Priebus

This Feb. 27, 2017, file photo shows White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in the White House as President Donald Trump speaks during a National Governors Association.

Facing a West Wing in near-constant crisis, and with little progress so far on most of his legislative priorities, President Donald Trump is actively seeking advice about a shakeup that could envelop his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, NBC News reported.

Multiple sources close to the administration told NBC News the president has been sounding off about staff changes, although no final decisions have been made. Another administration source flatly denies Priebus is at risk.

But people close to Trump point to two names that have emerged in the conversations: David Urban, who oversaw the Pennsylvania operation for the Trump campaign, and Gary Cohn, the president's top economic adviser and former Goldman Sachs executive.