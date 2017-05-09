Trump Weighs Sending Up to 5,000 More Troops to Afghanistan

The Trump administration is weighing whether to send as many as 5,000 more troops to fight in Afghanistan, a military official told NBC News.

President Donald Trump is still deciding on a variety of options U.S. military leaders are providing him with, according to senior administration officials.

Video Shows Achin, Afghanistan, Where US Battles ISIS

This video, provided by local Afghan police to the U.S. military, shows the site where the U.S. Forces - Afghanistan conducted a strike against an ISIS-K complex in Achin District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on April 14, 2017. The strike was part of the U.S. campaign to destroy ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017. The 11-ton munition used, the GBU-43, is designed to destroy caves and tunnels, which ISIS-K had been using to move around the battle field and protect themselves from attacks from Afghan and U.S. Forces.

The U.S. currently has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan, part of America's longest war. The Washington Post first reported that the administration was considering adding at least 3,000 troops, with the U.S. asking other NATO nations to match.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday on the "Today" show that Trump must explain the strategy behind increasing troop levels: "It doesn't make sense to increase troop strength to keep doing the same thing."