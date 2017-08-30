Tropical Storm Irma Forms in Atlantic Ocean

NBC 6's Angie Lassman has the first advisory of a storm that South Florida will need to pay attention to over the next week.

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters are not expecting any impacts to land over the next five days, but will continue to monitor its track and development.



As of an 11 a.m. advisory, the storm has winds of 50 miles per hour and is located about 200 miles to the west of the Cape Verde Islands. The tropical system will likely strengthen over the next several days as it continues moving westbound at about 13 mph.



