Trader Joe's Recalls Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products Due to Potential Glass Pieces

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to the company

By Kiki Intarasuwan

    Trader Joe's has issued a recall for their Unsweetened Apple Sauce products due to the potential presence of glass pieces inside.

    The affected products are:

    Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, barcode number 00015905, best before Aug. 8, 2018; Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00194877, best before Oct. 6, 2018; and Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359, best before Dec. 16, 2018.

    All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to the company.

    Trader Joe's advised consumers to not eat the products with the affected codes. Consumers are to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

    For more information, call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST) or send an email.

    Published at 5:19 PM EST on Feb 26, 2017 | Updated 46 minutes ago
