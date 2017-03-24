Top US General in Europe Said Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Top US General in Europe Said Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan

    In this photograph taken on October 9, 2016, Afghan National Army commandos take position during a military operation in Helmand province.

    Russia may be influencing and supplying the Taliban in Afghanistan, the top U.S. general in Europe said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, NBC News reported.

    Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who also serves as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told Senators that Russia's role in Afghanistan seemed to be growing, according to Reuters.

    "I've seen the influence of Russia of late — increased influence in terms of association and perhaps even supply to the Taliban," Gen. Scaparrotti said.

    
