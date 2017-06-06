Police in Akron, Ohio, are investigating the opioid overdose of a 1-year-old. A 9-year-old called 911 to report the emergency, police said, and the toddler was not breathing when officers arrived.

Despite his older brother summoning emergency workers and a revivifying dose of Narcan, an 18-month-old boy died from a suspected opioid overdose in Akron, Ohio, NBC News reported.

The drugs were the boy's mother's, and she fled the home after police and paramedics arrived Thursday, Akron police told Cleveland.com. The victim's 9-year-old sibling had called 911.

While police were able to revive the toddler with Narcan, he died Sunday at Akron Children's Hospital, Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner, told NBC News.

Guenther said it was the youngest suspected overdose victim he's seen.



Opioid Addiction Can Begin Within Three Days: Study