One woman died and nearly two dozen people were hurt when a wrong-way driver slammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, senior officials familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The driver, 26-year-old Richard Rojas of the Bronx, was taken into custody after barreling into the lunch-hour crowd near 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue shortly before noon, according to police. Officials and sources say Rojas, a former member of the Armed Forces with a history of DWI arrests, made a wrong turn on Seventh Avenue near and started speeding down the sidewalk, mowing down pedestrians for three blocks before crashing into a traffic pole.

A cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities say it's believed to be an "isolated incident" with no nexus to terror. Law enforcement sources Rojas appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was taken into custody. Test results are pending, but given his history, sources say DWI is investigators' leading theory for the cause of the crash.

In one of his two previous DWI arrests, the suspect was driving faster than 99 mph in a 50 mph zone, sources familiar with his record say.

Mayor de Blasio said at the scene a total of 23 people, including the woman who died, were hit by the vehicle. Four of the survivors were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Many had traumatic injuries, including open fractures, officials said at a news briefing, adding those four victims were expected to live.



Social media erupted with fear and concern as witnesses described screaming and abject chaos in the Crossroads of the World. Someone tweeted a photo of a maroon-looking sedan halfway on its side after appearing to crash into a traffic pole. Smoke emanated from the hood as pedestrians stood by in horror.

Police radio captured the urgency of the response.

"Times Square, we got a car running people over on 42-7, going northbound on 7th ave, running people over," one NYPD dispatcher said, according to audio clips from Broadcastify. "Multiple people injured. Notify everyone."

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding -- one said up to 80 mph -- at the time of the crash. Many said it came out of nowhere.

Kristen Boyce said she was seconds away from being hit; now she can't get the sound of it mowing down victims out of her head.

"I was in shock, I was screaming," she said. "No one even saw it coming.""All of a sudden I heard this boom and a car is barreling down Seventh Avenue hitting people, just, 'Boom! Boom!' And everyone just starts running," Boyce added. "We start running, we don't know if another one is going to come, we don’t know what's happening, everyone is panicking."

Live traffic cameras showed a gigantic emergency response in the area; at least five fire trucks cordoned off the intersection immediately near the scene and a line of police cruises, alarms and lights blaring, blocked off traffic near the TKTS booth. Nearby subway entrances and exits were also shut down.

De Blasio and Gov. Cuomo both went to the scene. Cuomo had been about 15 blocks away at a separate event at the time. He released a statement Thursday afternoon calling the crash "nothing short of horrific."

"I was briefed at the scene by Commissioner O'Neill and saw firsthand the professionalism and diligence of New York’s first responders," Cuomo said in a statement. "As facts continue to emerge, my heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, as well as their families."

