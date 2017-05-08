Tiffany Trump to Attend Georgetown Law School

Another Trump has big plans in Washington.
Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's younger daughter, has enrolled at Georgetown Law, a university spokesman confirmed Monday.
"I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school, and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C.," her brother Eric Trump told DailyMail.com.
Trump, 23, is a 2016 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where she double majored in sociology and urban studies.
Georgetown Law is about a mile-and-a-half from the White House and is ranked 15 by U.S. News and World Report.
A spokeswoman for the Trump family did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
Published 2 hours ago