6 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Google Conference: Officials

Three people were injured in a fire Thursday during the Google I/O Conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, according to fire officials. Sergio Quintana reports.

Three Injured in Fire During Google I/O Conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre: Fire Officials

A fire during the Google I/O Conference in Mountain View on Thursday sent three people to the hospital, one with critical injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the popular events venue on reports of a fire inside one of the food service buildings and was contained to the one building, fire officials said.

A total of six people were injured in the blaze, fire officials said. Three were transported to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The other three were treated at the scene.

The developer conference was interrupted only briefly and continued Thursday evening. No evacuations were ordered, and no other injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the flames were caused by a grease fire in the kitchen of one of the food service buildings.