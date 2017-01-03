$6M in Gems Swiped in New Year's Eve Heist: NYC Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
$6M in Gems Swiped in New Year's Eve Heist: NYC Police

The burglarly took place blocks from where 1 million people were celebrating New Year's Even in Times Square

By Stefan Holt

    Police are searching for three men who looted a jewelry wholesaler in Korea Town for $6 million in gems Saturday night.

    The suspects entered the KGH Holdings store at around 11 p.m., police said. They allegedly pried and hammered their way into the store near 36th Street and Sixth Avenue.

    While 1 million revelers, and an unprecedented number of police officers, were focused on the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, the men stole approximately $6 million in jewelry from two safes inside the store. 

    The suspects had been waiting inside the building since 10 p.m. and entered through a freight entrance after climbing the stairs to the sixth floor, authorities said.

    Police told NBC 4 New York the thieves stuffed their backpacks with rings, diamonds, necklaces and even an 18 karat gold bracelent before fleeing down a sixth-floor stairwell.

    There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

    The New Year's Eve Heist follows a million-dollar break-in on Christmas Eve, when thieves smashed their way into the Dennis Basso fur store on 69th Street and Madison Avenue.

    Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
