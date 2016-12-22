2016: A Tumultous Year in Photos

2016 was a year of huge losses and big upsets and other milestones, too. More than 3,800 migrants crossing the Mediterranean toward Europe died at sea seeking refuge from war, the deadliest year ever. Forty-nine people were gunned down at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in the deadliest shooting in modern American history. A surprise end to a contentious presidential election saw Donald Trump, real estate mogul and former reality television star, elected to the White House. U.S. gymnast Simone Biles won gold — and the hears of millions — at the Rio Olympics. Hillary Clinton became the first major-party female nominee for president in the United States. Dakota Access Pipeline protestors braved rough conditions and freezing weather to see work halt, at least temporarily, on the pipeline. In a year full of twists and turns, here is a look at some of the top moments that shaped 2016.