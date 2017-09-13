Police Officers' Selfie Inspires Hurricane Relief Calendar

People were drooling over a selfie posted to the Gainesville Police Department's Facebook page as Irma made her way across Central Florida Sunday. The viral photo has inspired the police department to create a calendar to raise funds for victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The photo featured three photogenic police officers with the caption "Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering...part of the night crew getting ready to do some work."

Once the photo was posted, the comment section lit up with more than 89,000 flirtatious messages. By Tuesday night, the post had more than 141,000 shares with people from across the nation gushing over the officers' attractive features and making "special" requests.

Miranda Jo English wrote: "Packs up and moves to Florida to start living a life of petty crime."

In another hilarious comment, Jamie Lee Daniels wrote: "The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature. Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled together in the wake of hurricane Irma. I'm a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of."





Gainesville police had some fun with the flirty commenters and listed an update to the hunky selfie:

"1. We are dying with the comments. You've actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your "incident"

6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments...they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida."

Many commenters seem to be looking forward to a calendar. Facebook user Alaina Craven wrote: "Do a calendar, add puppies and I'm pretty sure we can rebuild Texas and Florida."

The police department later posted a selfie featuring another hunk of a cop, which of course garnered hundreds of flirtatious comments a few hours after it was posted.





Facebook user Danielle Motley wrote: "I'm starting to think Gainesville PD sold their soul to have the most beautiful police force I've ever seen."