Texas Tech University is on lockdown after a campus police officer was shot and killed at the police headquarters.



The gunman is at large and everyone on campus is being urged to shelter in a safe place, according to a tweet from Texas Tech.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels, according to university spokesman Chris Cook.

The suspect was brought to police headquarters after "evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia" was found, Cook said. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head.

The shooting occured around 8 p.m. Monday, NBC affiliate KCBD in Lubbock, Texas, reports.





The Lubbock SWAT team is on scene looking for the gunman. The police station has been cleared and officers are now expanding the search across campus, KCBD reports.

This story is developing. Please refresh this page for updates as elements may change.