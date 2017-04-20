Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S and Model X Cars for Parking Brake Issue | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S and Model X Cars for Parking Brake Issue

Tesla estimates that only 5 percent of the cars it is recalling will be affected

    Tesla is making more than electric cars and batteries -- it's making history. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published Monday, April 3, 2017)

    Tesla is voluntarily recalling 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over a potential issue that could prevent the parking brake from releasing, CNBC reported.

    The company issued an update Thursday saying electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 "may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier."

    "We do not believe this issue could ever lead to a safety concern for our customers, and we have not seen a single accident or injury relating to it," said Tesla on its website Thursday. "However, in order to be overly cautious, we are going to be proactively replacing these parts to ensure that no issues arise."

    Tesla estimates that only 5 percent of the cars it is recalling will be affected and that the replacement will take about 45 minutes.

