Suspect Arrested in 'Ambush-Style' Attack of 2 Miami Officers

Extensive Team Coverage on The Investigation into the 'Ambush' Attack on Detectives

A 19-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he opened fire in an "ambush-style attack" on two undercover Miami-Dade detectives who were investigating gang activity, police said.

Damian Antwan Thompson is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the Monday night shooting, Miami-Dade police officials said Wednesday.

Detective Terence White, 47, and Detective Charles Woods, 37, were in an unmarked police vehicle on the city's north side investigating gang activity when, according to officials, at least four men "ambushed" the car just before 10 p.m. Monday and opened fire.

Police say Thompson fired multiple shots as he walked about the car, "aiming to kill" the detectives, according to an arrest report. At least one officer returned fire, Miami-Dade Police Maj. Hector Llevat said.

This photo, provided by Miami-Dade Police Department, shows the unmarked police vehicle riddled with bullets after an "ambush-style attack" Monday evening.

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Police Department

"They were ambushed in their vehicle, unprovoked," Llevat said.

White was shot in the foot and was being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Woods was treated for a gunshot wound in the arm at the same Miami hospital and released. The officers' unmarked car was riddled with dozens of bullet holes.

Several people were detained Tuesday in connection to the shooting near Northwest 62nd Street and 20th Avenue. Police say several Crime Stoppers tips led police to Thompson. The wounded officers also positively identified Thompson as the suspect, according to the report.

Thompson was arrested booked into jail where he was being held without bond Wednesday morning. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

During questioning, Thompson said he knew one of the officers and an investigation revealed White had previously arrested the alleged shooter earlier this year.

Woods is an 11-year veteran of the department and White has been on the force for 26 years. The detectives were assigned to the Homicide Street Violence Task Force as part of a multiagency gang enforcement sweep in northwest Miami-Dade County.