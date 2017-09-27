Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, speaks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Mattis and NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg renewed their commitment to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the Taliban launched a rocket attack that wounded five civilians in Kabul.

The Taliban fired six rockets at Afghanistan's main airport Wednesday, intending to kill Defense Secretary James Mattis, NBC News reported.

But Mattis, visiting unannounced with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, had left the airport in Kabul hours before the rockets hit, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said. No one was hurt in the attack.

Two Taliban commanders told NBC News on condition of anonymity that "insiders" in Afghan security and the airport tipped them off to Mattis' visit.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the group claimed responsibility and that Mattis and other U.S. officials were targets, though ISIS claimed responsibility as well.

President Trump Lays Out US Plans for Afghanistan