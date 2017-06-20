Journey of a Bullet: Survivors Describe What Happens After They Were Shot | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Journey of a Bullet: Survivors Describe What Happens After They Were Shot

A police officer and Army sniper opened up about their experiences being wounded in the line of duty

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Journey of a Bullet: Survivors Describe What Happens After They Were Shot
    NBC News
    From top left to bottom right: Benedict Jones, Sara Cusimano, Lisette Johnson, Jon Brough, Jeffrey Shine and Dan Pina.

    Bullets often carve a fatal path: About 36,000 Americans were killed by a firearm in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but nearly 85,000 gunshot victims treated in emergency rooms survived.

    NBC News spoke to six people about how surviving a gunshot wound has changed their lives. Sara Cusimano was shot when she was kidnapped and raped at 13. Today, she continues to struggle with PTSD: "That millisecond decision that he made destroyed the entire rest of my life."

    A police officer and Army sniper opened up about their experiences being wounded in the line of duty.

    NBC News also spoke to a woman who survived an attack by her husband and a man who was shot by a robber, as well as a man who was accidentally shot by his friend as a boy.

    Otto Warmbier Dies Days After Release From North Korea

    [NATL] Otto Warmbier Dies Days After Release From North Korea

    American student Otto Warmbier has died at 22, days after his release from North Korea. Warmbier was medically evacuated from North Korea on June 13, and had been in a coma since March 2016. He was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts

    (Published Monday, June 19, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices