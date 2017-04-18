Illinois Man Shot Dead, Robbed in Costa Rica: Family

An Illinois man was fatally shot and robbed of a briefcase with cash during a business trip to Costa Rica last month, according to the man's family the Chicago Tribune reports.

Michael Caspi, of Riverwoods, was in the country working on a planned luxury condominium development when he was killed March 23 as he left an apartment building in San Jose's Sabana Sur neighborhood at about 5 a.m., the Tribune reports.

Family members told the Tribune that three people appeared to have been waiting for Caspi before he shooting him four times and then taking his belongings — including a briefcase with cash.

The newspaper reports the 40-year-old was a tennis pro who taught kids and adults on an indoor court he built at his home in Riverwoods.

"He was very talented, very strong, very mentally dedicated," Caspi's brother, Simon Fedida, told the Tribune. "He had a champion mentality."

Caspi was born in Israel and came to the U.S. when he was 14 years old to play tennis and maintained dual citizenship, according to the Tribune.

Caspi’s family said he loved Costa Rica and dreamed of one day hosting a tennis tournament in the country, the newspaper reports.

A neighbor recalled Caspi as a considerate and helpful man.