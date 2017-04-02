Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Louisiana Tornado as Storm Sweeps Across Southeast | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Louisiana Tornado as Storm Sweeps Across Southeast

The storm system is expected to continue moving east through Monday

    Ginny Higgins, SMPSO
    Storm damage in St. Martin's Parish, Louisiana, on Sunday April 2, 2017.

    A dangerous thunderstorm system brought a tornado to Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Sunday, killing a mother and her young daughter, NBC News reported.

    Francine Gotch, 38, and Neville Alexander, 3, died when a tornado flipped over their trailer Sunday morning, the sheriff's office in St. Martin Parish confirmed.

    A second tornado was confirmed later in the afternoon about 30 miles southeast of Monroe, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

    NWS issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch through Sunday evening over a wide area from eat Texas through Louisiana and into Mississippi. The storm system is expected to continue moving east through Monday.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
