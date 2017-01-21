'We Shall Over-Comb': The Best Signs of the Women's March

Protesters attitudes toward President Trump were on display on handmade signs at women's marches around the globe Saturday.

Many of the signs were playful and whimsical, but conveyed a protest message.

One of them showed recently-deceased actress Carrie Fisher dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia with the title, "RESISTER."

Another Instagram photo captioned with #womensmarch showed a sign that poked fun at Trump's speech. "Trump has the best misogyny, it's very big misogyny. Sad!" the sign reads.

#womensmarch A photo posted by Catherine Cohen (@catccohen) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:21am PST #womenmarchonwashington #january21 #womenmarch #pussyhat A photo posted by Simona Siri (@simonasiri) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:18am PST "I'm from a mixed family race. My ancestors migrated here 100 years ago. My body my rights. Not for others to decide". - Niel, a protester at the Women's March in New York. #womenmarch #newyork A photo posted by Smita Sharma (@smitashrm) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:13am PST

In Washington, where crowds are expected to reach 500,000 people, one marcher held a sign that read, "we shall over-comb," with a drawing of Trump's notorious hairstyle.

A girl at the march held a sign that read, "girl's just want to have fundamental human rights."