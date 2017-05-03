2 Dead at Texas College, Including Likely Suspect: Police

Following reports of an active shooter on the campus of a North Texas community college, the bodies of two people have been found in what police say is likely a murder-suicide.

An active shooter, with confirmed shots fired, was reported on the campus of North Lake College's Irving campus at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.



Just before 1 p.m., Irving police said they were no longer looking for a suspect at North Lake College and that there appears to be no continuing threat.

Further details about the victim and shooter have not been confirmed.

Irving police said they will continue to search the campus as the investigation unfolds. North Lake students are exiting the campus as each building is cleared.

School officials said all North Lake College campuses will be closed for the remainder of the day and no decision has been made about classes on Thursday. Irving police asked that people stay away from the Irving campus while investigation continues.

Shots Fired

North Lake College police confirmed shots were fired at North Lake's Irving campus, at 5001 North MacArthur Boulevard, at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Dani, a student at the school, told NBC 5 over the telephone that she had just arrived at the school and was walking down the stairs near the art gallery when she heard three loud pops.

"It sounded just like gunshots," Dani said. "We heard the first one and thought somebody dropped something ... but then it just kept going and everybody just started running."

"The only thing that went through my mind was just to run," Dani said.



Dennis Holmes, who is part of the faculty at the college and a freelance photographer with NBC 5, was on campus when the active shooter was reported. Holmes told NBC 5 by telephone he was locked down in a professor's office and was told by school officials to barricade the doors.

Despite the lockdown, a large number of students were seen frantically running from multiple buildings on the campus toward parking lots.

DART has stopped Orange Line service at the North Lake College Station. Two nearby Irving ISD schools, MacArthur High School and Singley Academy are on lockout -- meaning classes are on a normal schedule but no one is able to leave or enter the school.

Texas Concealed Carry Law

Gun owners with a valid LTC, licensed to carry, permit were permitted to carry weapons on the campuses of four-year colleges and universities in Texas effective Aug. 1 2016. The law goes into effect for all community colleges, of which the Dallas County Community College District and North Lake College are a part, on Aug. 1, 2017.

The law does not allow open carry, where the weapon is visible, or allow for the carrying of rifles and shotguns on campus.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change. NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans, Don Peritz, Ashley Barry, Kris Gutierrez, Tim Ciesco and Eva Parks contributed to this report.

