Sessions Targets Four 'Sanctuary Cities' for Punishment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions can't follow through — at least for now — with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other so-called sanctuary cities for refusing to impose new tough immigration policies, a judge ruled Friday in a legal defeat for the Trump administration. Dick Johnson reports.

Four U.S. cities have a "last chance" to prove to the Justice Department that they aren't "sanctuary cities," before losing millions of dollars in funding, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday.

NBC News reports that Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans have "laws, policies or practices" that violate a federal statute requiring that local governments comply with federal immigration officials in deporting suspected undocumented immigrants in local jails, according to a Justice Department news release. They have until Oct. 27 to show they're in compliance.

It's not the first time the Trump administration has vowed to withhold public safety grants from uncooperative cities.

An executive order from President Donald Trump that would have cut off funds to sanctuary cities was stymied by a judge's order in April. Chicago won a ruling over the department last month over an earlier threat to withhold public safety funding.