1 Killed in I-95 Crash That Left Semi-Truck Dangling Off Overpass in Fla.
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

1 Killed in I-95 Crash That Left Semi-Truck Dangling Off Overpass in Fla.

It’s the third such wreck involving a semi-truck at the Congress Avenue overpass in just over eight months

    One person was killed as a semi-truck dangled off an I-95 overpass in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning.

    (Published 59 minutes ago)

    One person was killed after a semi-truck crashed and was left dangling off an Interstate 95 overpass in Boca Raton, Florida, at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, authorities said.

    Three southbound lanes of the interstate in Palm Beach County have been closed as a precaution while traffic on the road is backed up for miles as far north as Delray Beach.

    One person fell from the overpass and died after the crash, authorities said. The victim's name and job title were not immediately released.

    Rescue crews were working to remove the truck more than an hour after the wreck was first reported. There is no timetable for its removal but officials say it is not in danger of falling onto the interstate below.

    It’s the third such wreck involving a semi-truck at the Congress Avenue overpass in just over eight months.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
