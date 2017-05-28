Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday condemned intelligence leaks after the Manchester attack as "darn close to treason," NBC News reported.

The sharing of intelligence related to the case between British counterterrorism police and U.S. officials was briefly paused after pictures from the scene of Monday's deadly Manchester Arena bombing were published by the New York Times - and authenticated to NBC News by a senior U.S. law enforcement official. The name of the suspected attacker was also given to the press.

In a statement Thursday, President Donald Trump called leaks after the attack "deeply troubling" and asked the Department of Justice to investigate.

Kelly defended Kushner from reports that Kushner wanted to set up these "backchannel" communications with Russia.