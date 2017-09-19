Iran's President: 'No One Will Trust America Again' If It Pulls Out of Iran Deal - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Iran's President: 'No One Will Trust America Again' If It Pulls Out of Iran Deal

"The greatest capital that any country has is trust and credibility," HassanRouhani told "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt

    If Donald Trump backs out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, "no one will trust America again," Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, told NBC News.

    The move would also leave Iran free to resume work on expanding its nuclear capabilities, Rouhani said in the interview, which took place shortly before Trump's first speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

    Trump called Tehran a "murderous regime" and hit out at the deal, which was agreed between Iran and six world powers, the United States included.

    "Every word was analyzed many times by countries involved before its ratification, so if the United States were to not adhere to the commitments and trample upon this agreement, this will mean that it will carry with it the lack of subsequent trust from countries towards the United States because the greatest capital that any country has is trust and credibility," Rouhani told "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt.

