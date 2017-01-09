Rockefeller Plaza Tree Taken Down, to Become House | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Rockefeller Plaza Tree Taken Down, to Become House

It's been a great holiday season, but the tree is moving on to its next destination

    The tallest Rockefeller tree, a 94-foot spruce from Oneonta, was taken down Saturday night, signaling the end of the holidays. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The holidays are officially over: the Rockefeller tree has come down. 

    A crane arrived to Rockefeller Plaza late Saturday and workers removed the Swarovski star, which shone with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and a total of one million facets. 

    The 550-pound star had been sitting atop the 94-foot Norway spruce, the second-largest tree ever to take over the plaza, since Nov. 16. 

    Although the tree from Oneonta, New York, has left Manhattan, its next destination may be its best: the tree's wood will be used for a Habitat for Humanity house.

