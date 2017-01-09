Rockefeller Plaza Tree Taken Down, to Become House

The holidays are officially over: the Rockefeller tree has come down.
A crane arrived to Rockefeller Plaza late Saturday and workers removed the Swarovski star, which shone with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and a total of one million facets.
The 550-pound star had been sitting atop the 94-foot Norway spruce, the second-largest tree ever to take over the plaza, since Nov. 16.
Although the tree from Oneonta, New York, has left Manhattan, its next destination may be its best: the tree's wood will be used for a Habitat for Humanity house.
Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago