Rockefeller Plaza Tree Taken Down, to Become House

The tallest Rockefeller tree, a 94-foot spruce from Oneonta, was taken down Saturday night, signaling the end of the holidays. (Published 2 hours ago)

The holidays are officially over: the Rockefeller tree has come down.

A crane arrived to Rockefeller Plaza late Saturday and workers removed the Swarovski star, which shone with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and a total of one million facets.

The 550-pound star had been sitting atop the 94-foot Norway spruce, the second-largest tree ever to take over the plaza, since Nov. 16.

Although the tree from Oneonta, New York, has left Manhattan, its next destination may be its best: the tree's wood will be used for a Habitat for Humanity house.

