Rhinoceros Killed for Horn in French Zoo | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Rhinoceros Killed for Horn in French Zoo

The Thoiry Zoo is famous for its safari park that can only be explored from inside a vehicle

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Unbelievable Animal Stories

    [NATL] Unbelievable Animal Stories
    Johannes Stehle/dpa via AP

    A zoo director says a 5-year-old rhinoceros at the wildlife park he runs near Paris has been shot three times in the head by poachers who stole the animal's ivory horn.

    Thierry Duguet told The Associated Press that poachers broke into the Thoiry Zoo overnight and used a chain saw to remove the horn from the rhino named Vince. Zookeepers discovered his carcass Tuesday in the rhinoceros' enclosure.

    Duguet says police are investigating and the suspects still are at large.

    The Thoiry Zoo is famous for its safari park that can only be explored from inside a vehicle.

    According to Le Parisien newspaper, a rhinoceros horn can be sold for up to 40,000 euros on the black market because of a strong demand linked to the belief that the horns have aphrodisiac powers.

    Adorable Zoo Babies: The Surprise Birth of Dobby the GiraffeAdorable Zoo Babies: The Surprise Birth of Dobby the Giraffe

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices