Three people were shot and killed in Fresno Tuesday morning when a gunman opened fire during a shooting spree, according to police.

The gunman first opened shot at a PG&E truck along the 300 block of North Van Ness around 10:45 a.m., fatally striking one passenger inside, according to police. The shooter then continued walking, firing 16 rounds at three separate locations.

One person was killed along a city street while the third victim was gunned down while standing in the parking lot of a nearby Catholic Charities building.

The shooting suspect, who was detained, has a lengthy criminal history, which includes making terrorist threats, according to police.

