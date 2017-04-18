Three Killed Near Downtown Fresno After Shooting Spree: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Three Killed Near Downtown Fresno After Shooting Spree: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Three people were shot and killed in Fresno Tuesday morning when a gunman opened fire during a shooting spree, according to police.

    The gunman first opened shot at a PG&E truck along the 300 block of North Van Ness around 10:45 a.m., fatally striking one passenger inside, according to police. The shooter then continued walking, firing 16 rounds at three separate locations.

    One person was killed along a city street while the third victim was gunned down while standing in the parking lot of a nearby Catholic Charities building.

    The shooting suspect, who was detained, has a lengthy criminal history, which includes making terrorist threats, according to police.

    Stay tuned for details.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
