A special congressional election in Georgia is currently billing at an estimated $40 million and counting between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, reported NBC News.
The 6th congressional district has been held by Newt Gingrich, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who left the seat open when he joined Trump’s Cabinet.
So when the contest heated up, people paid attention — partly because it is seen as a referendum on Trump and possibly an early indicator of how the midterm elections could go next year.
