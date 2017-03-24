Vecaro LifeStyle Recalls Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

Three different types of Vecaro brand self-balancing scooters have been recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts the Glide 65, Drift 8 and Trek 10 scooters after at least three reports of the hoverboards smoking. Hoverboards have one wheel at each end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs.

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The hoverboards come in black, white, red, blue, gold, silver, graffiti print and flame print.

The products were sold at The Audio Shop and Stereo Zone in California and online at VecaroLifeStyle.com from November 2015 through November 2016 for between $300 and $400.

If you have one of these self-balancing scooters, you should stop using them and contact Vecaro for a free repair or a credit toward another product.

If you’re thinking of buying a hoverboard, the safety commission says you need to look for a mark or label that reads "underwriters laboratories standard UL 2272." That's the highest safety standard.

And if you do have a hoverboard that hasn't been recalled, here are three things you can do as a precaution:

Do not charge them overnight.

Do not charge them unattended.

Have working smoke alarms and a fire extinguisher nearby.

For more information on the recalled products, contact Vecaro toll-free at 855-637-4061 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.VecaroLifeStyle.com and click on Recall Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.