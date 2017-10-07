Rapper Nelly Arrested for Sexual Assault in Wash.: Police

Nelly arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

St. Louis rapper Nelly was arrested for sexual assault early Saturday morning, hours after performing a show in Auburn, Washington, police said.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested after a woman called 911 at about 3:50 a.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted, Auburn police said. Nelly was taken into custody about an hour later.

The alleged assault took place on Nelly's tour bus, according to police. The rapper had performed at the White River Amphitheater hours before he was arrested.

Attorney information for the rapper was not immediately available.