'Race Had Nothing to Do With' Killing of Terence Crutcher: Oklahoma Cop | NBC 10 Philadelphia
'Race Had Nothing to Do With' Killing of Terence Crutcher: Oklahoma Cop

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby said she felt Crutcher's intent was to "do me harm"

    AP/ Tulsa County Inmate Information Center
    In this photo made from a Sept. 16, 2016, police video, Terence Crutcher, in a white shirt, with his arms up is pursued by police officers moments before he was shot and killed by one of the officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby (Inset), turned herself in early Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, hours after prosecutors charged her with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Crutcher.

    The white Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter in the September killing of Terence Crutcher said race was not a factor in the shooting, NBC News reported.

    Tulsa officer Betty Shelby spoke in an interview with CBS' "60 inutes" on Sunday, saying she fired at 40-year-old Crutcher, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting, "based on his actions, his behaviors. Race had nothing to do with my decision making."

    Shelby added that she felt Crutcher wanted to "do me harm." She said she repeatedly shouted for him to stop when he moved closer to his vehicle and tried to reach into the driver's side door. The officer explained that's when she "took aim."

    Crutcher's family has spoken about the Sept. 16 incident, saying physical and video evidence disputes the officer's account. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office concluded Shelby "became too emotionally involved" in the situation and overreacted.

    Published at 12:04 AM EDT on Apr 3, 2017 | Updated 20 minutes ago
